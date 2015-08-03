2015 Toyota Avalon: If You Need A Break, This Is Your Relaxation Machine

It’s great to see all the positive changes happening in gay America, but for those of us who have been at the fight for decades, we deserve a break….

… and a comfortable car like the 2015 Toyota Avalon, one that is stylish and smooth, just like the martinis us older queens used to drink before diabetes kicked in. The Grey Goose may be purged from our menus, but the Toyota Avalon is still the old ‘new’ favorite that is classy, comfortable and just right for an aging asp like mine.

As you age, your medical costs increase, and to stay comfortable, your costs in other areas, like transportation, increase as well. This late in the model year, if you look around, you can get a new 2015 Avalon for around $31,000. The base trim ain’t bad: it comes with standard keyless ignition and enough leather to make you feel like your cruising days aren’t completely over. This car is bigger than most inner-city cars, so parking is it bit more of a challenge, especially at the Kro-gay (Kroger) in Cedar Springs in Dallas or Queen Soopers in Denver. (Caution is always advised when throwing yourself into reverse – or gay-ly forward.)

The engine is impressive and makes the Avalon even more attractive. A 3.5 liter V6 engine with 268 horses is standard; that does seem to me like a bit much for this car but it does work well when you are trying to run a yellow light (which we here at Gay Wheels recommend you do not). I must admit, I wasn’t paying much attention to the engine. While driving the Avalon, I often felt like I was in soaking in a Calgon Take-Me-Away bath. Ahhh…..

Admittedly, such a big engine only gets you mileage of 21 city / 31 hwy, which ain’t bad but can pinch your pocketbook a bit. Yet compare that with the ultra-luxury interior you get. The seats are full, the leather is luxurious and all the way around, this car screams “rest, my darling”…. in a nice, soothing voice, of course.

I tested the hybrid version of the Avalon. It was just as smooth and classy as the gasoline Avalon, but with two big differences: Mileage was incredibly better, coming in at an average of 40 mpg be it highway or stop-and-go traffic. What’s not to like about that? On the downside, however, the price also goes up, to a base price of just under $42K. That’s a lot of upfront money for the gas savings, especially if your pension (if you have one) is from your days and the Gay and Lesbian Community Center.

Still, some of us just wanna be comfortable. If you want a full-sized sedan and want to coast along with few worries, this is your car. Reviewers across the web like the 2015 Avalon as a very affordable choice for full-sized luxury, compared with BMW or Mercedes Benz, where they won’t even think of talking to you for a retainer fee of at least $40,000. I did find that I had to look twice every time I tried to park it or maneuver on a tight street. Regardless, I loved it.

This is the kind of car I figured I’d been driving once I turned 50, waltzed into semi-retirement, relaxed on the golf course with my lovely wife and a few grandchildren as we watched a tame little fireworks display at the county club…

Except for turning 50, thank goodness none of the rest of that ever happened….

