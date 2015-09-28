Own A Volkswagen? There’s A Ridiculous New Website, Just For You

Are you ready to be appalled? No, really, are you? Because this is appalling.

As if Volkswagen’s lies about its “clean diesel” vehicles weren’t bad enough — and hoo-boy, they are — the company has launched a new website for diesel owners to answer questions they may have — and hoo boy, they do.

The first thing you see at VWDieselInfo.com is a video from the company’s U.S. CEO, Michael Horn, which we’ve embedded above. In a brief speech, Horn makes it sound as if he and the other VW bigwigs are still trying to wrap their heads around this thing, still trying to figure it out. And maybe they are, but only to save their own jobs — only so they can point fingers at other people further down the totem pole.

Watching Horn’s video, you just want to scream, “Dude, do you think that just because we’re watching a YouTube video, we can’t read? We really don’t care who’s at fault. That’s beside the point now. All we need to know is that you lied. Your endless speeches and reports about the awesomeness of ‘clean diesel’, the software you built, your advertising: they were all lies. You screwed the public, regulators, and VW owners royally. End of story.”

That tone-deaf language shows up in the copy on the website, too. This is the first paragraph:

On September 18, 2015, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. and Volkswagen AG received notice from the US Environmental Protection Agency, US Department of Justice and the California Air Resources Board informing VW that those agencies had determined that certain of our 2.0L 4-cylinder TDI vehicles do not comply with applicable emissions standards.

Which again inspires screaming because, no, Volkswagen, the problem is not that your vehicles “do not comply with applicable emissions standards”. The problem is that you lied. You built software to cheat on emissions tests, then told us that your cars were “clean”.

In short, Volkswagen, the problem isn’t the cars, it’s you. The problem is you.

Ugh, if you can stand it, the rest of the highly spun, ludicrous PR blitz is here.

