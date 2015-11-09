Video: Letting A Tesla Model S Drive Itself Through NYC Traffic Is Terrifying & Awesome

By now, we’ve all seen plenty of videos about Tesla’s new autopilot feature. Some of those clips appear to show the Model S going off the rails, but in other cases, the real trouble is the human driver, who’s unwilling to give up control of the vehicle and let the autopilot just do its damn thing.

Case in point: this video of Mashable’s Chris Perkins driving through New York City, along the West Side Highway. As you can see, Tesla’s technology is in its infancy, but it will probably mature much, much faster than our ability to trust it:

The first time I let Autopilot self-steer through a curve, I almost grabbed the steering wheel, as the car steered wider than I expected. Tesla representative Alexis Georgeson — sitting shotgun — discouraged this, since this would disable the Automatic Steering. I realized both the car and I are looking at the same lane, but its “eyes” are very different than mine, so its driving style will be suitably different. Having not yet crashed into anything, my nerves settled somewhat and I started to let the car do its thing. At one point, the far left lane disappeared in a line of cones. The car recognized this, however, and handled the situation without any hiccups. I then tested Automatic Lane Changing, which switches lanes automatically with the click of the turn signal. Again, the Model S handled this perfectly, even though I was squirming a bit.

P.S. If the video above renders too small (as it’s doing on my computer), just click here.

Like this: Like Loading...