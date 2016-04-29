Product review: RimBlades look great, not sure about wheel protection

I’ve scratched so many wheels since I first got my driver’s license that I am easily in the double digits – and thousands of dollars – for wheel damage. And when it comes to costs to fix or replace those wheels, I could have flown first class to Hawaii many, many few times. Scratched wheels when parking is a common risk, especially if you spend a lot of time in a popular city. Many curbs are so high and so old that some are even made out of brick. Parallel parking is especially a challenge, but throw in high curbs and sooner or later (sooner), you will get your wheels scuffed.

That’s why I was excited to try RimBlades, a new stylish way to protect your rims from damage due to your driving skills. First off, you have to have alloy wheels. What are alloy wheels? If you have them, you know you do. They cost more than regular Stealers Wheels, so if you are driving an inexpensive not-completely-luxurious basic car, you probably don’t have them.

Basically, RimBlades come as just one long coil of colorful material that you can apply to your rims (giggle) all by yourself. Essentially, you clean your wheels with the stuff that comes in the box, let the wheels dry and then carefully apply the RimBlades all around the rim. Well, it’s not that easy, at least it wasn’t for me. Since my car doesn’t have alloy wheels and I’ve never been that talented or butch around cars, I asked my fellow gaywheels.com writer Dave Bear to put RimBlades on his vehicle. (I called around for shops that could install them, but even after calling RimBlades directly, there seems to be a dearth of mechanics who do this, much less know about RimBlades.) They went on easily enough, though the black color did seem to get lost in the black tire, making it hard, in this case, to see anything new or different (besides, LGBTs should be colorful, even around the rims ;-).

As for protecting the tire, well, that’s hard to say. There is no real way to test how well they work unless you intentionally try to scratch your wheel – should that misfire for whatever reason, including application error, well, there goes your wheel. Pretty much you put them on and hope they keep your wheels from crunching with the curb, which is what is promised.

But, gosh, they sure look pretty. If you have a car that’s any color other than black, you can get RimBlades to match your exterior color and make your wheels really stand out. Red RimBlades really look great on a red car – and for those of you with high-performance braking calipers that are painted red, the theme and the contrast is eye-catching.

You can buy RimBlades online, even on Amazon, for about $60. Again, I can’t say they protect your wheels because I don’t know. What I can tell you is, golly, they look great – and how gay is that?

LGBTs overall don’t mind spending money to look good. Sometime it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but without beauty in our lives, what would be the point of living? Indeed, there is always a point, and there is always beauty no matter how hard states like North Carolina and Mississippi try to get rid of all our color and diversity. As always here at gaywheels.com, we try to tell you about products we’ve encountered that you may like, and this is one of them.

As I write this, I have once again scratched up a wheel due to a bad parking job (honestly, it was the curb’s fault). Something like RimBlades might have prevented what I will now have to explain away as an “oh, I hadn’t noticed that” moment. Those little scratches add up, both in lost time and lost wages.

How’s that for being a big game waiting to be torn down by a hundred little meerkats? Or high curbs.

