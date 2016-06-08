8 Instagram accounts for car & travel fans

Stuck at your 9-to-5 job, wishing you could ditch the desk and dash off to weekend auto show or take a refreshing road trip?

The bad news is, we can’t do anything to help you get outta town. Sorry, being an adult sucks.

The good news is, we’ve found a workaround: living vicariously through Instagrammers. These eight accounts feature pics of sweet cars, beautiful beaches, and other shots that’ll have you re-thinking your choice of career.

TheRealBrettBerk

Brett Berk is an acclaimed journalist, writing for Vanity Fair, Travel and Leisure, and many, many more mags. He’s also an inveterate car nut and an avowed Friend of Gaywheels.

@fiatusa #124 #124spider @thedrive #thedrive A photo posted by Brett Berk (@therealbrettberk) on Jun 7, 2016 at 9:35am PDT

GFWilliams

George F. Williams is a professional car photographer. (Yes, such jobs exist.) If you’re a fan of exotic rides and equally exotic locales, he’s your guy.

As a true car enthusiast, teaming up with #eBay to source and maintain parts for my cars is fantastic. I love to work on my own cars and am finally able to find what are often rare parts with a simple click. #eBayMotors A photo posted by GFWilliams (@gfwilliams) on Jun 7, 2016 at 6:27am PDT

MartyPadgett

If you read auto blogs, you’ve undoubtedly read Marty’s work. He’s been writing about cars for…well, let’s just say a very long time. (NB: He’s also my editor at TheCarConnection.) Marty’s car pics are interspersed with shots of his cats, his husband, and lots of great travel destinations. The man owns more carry-ons than I do shoes.

Oops, I did it again. #miata A photo posted by Marty (@martypadgett) on Nov 10, 2015 at 11:38am PST

JamesHamelDogCars

James is a frequent writer for Gaywheels and a definite car nut. As you’ll see from his photo stream, he’s also a devoted dog lover and a collector of watches, among other things.

A photo posted by James Hamel (@jameshameldogcars) on Jan 17, 2016 at 11:43am PST

ItsWhiteNoise

Do you feel the need for speed? ItsWhiteNoise boasts some of the best auto pics on Instagram, with a heavy emphasis on supercars and race models.

The no caption, caption… #ItsWhiteNoise #SLSBlackSeries #Vossen 📷@tshenphotography A photo posted by ItsWhiteNoise (@itswhitenoise) on Jun 12, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

Supersangron

If, on the other hand, you prefer a vintage vibe, Seattle-based photographer Scott Brown may have just what you’re looking for.

GlobetrotterGirls

Out and proud lesbian photographer Dani isn’t as car-crazy as the other Instagrammers mentioned here, but she’s got a serious case of travel fever. Follow, and prepare to be jealous.

Jonnodotcom

Full disclosure: Jonno is my husband of nearly 20 years, but even if I’d never met the guy, I’d put him on this list. He loves travel as much as I love cake, and he’s not afraid to take some nice car shots along the way.

