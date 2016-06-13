As an LGBT website with an LGBT staff of writers, it would be impossible to let the events of yesterday pass without mention. But as often happens, others expressed our sentiments — namely sadness, frustration, and hope — far better than we could. If you haven’t read the Detroit Free Press‘ editorial on the murders in Orlando, you should. Here’s an excerpt:

In the days to come, we’ll learn much, much more about the tragedy in Orlando. But at its core, this attack is the product of two things: easy civilian access to weapons that kill dozens in minutes, and the persistence of political rhetoric that marginalizes LGBT people.

LGBT Americans have fought long and hard for equality, earning a major victory last year when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down prohibitions against same-sex marriage. Almost immediately, the right wing responded with a slew of laws designed to carve out exemptions to marriage equality, most often via state-level religious freedoms laws that would provide cover for discrimination. Here in Michigan, the state Legislature approved a law last year allowing adoption agencies to refuse to adopt to same-sex couples.

The Legislature has repeatedly failed to extend the protection of the state’s civil rights law to LGBT Michiganders. And now, as the state board of education is working to develop a set of voluntary guidelines for schools to provide a safe environment for LGBT kids, some state lawmakers are working diligently to demonize LGBT Michiganders.

Make no mistake: The violent acts in Orlando are rooted in this rhetoric.

Marking out one group as different — and inviting others to judge and dismiss that group because of its differences — encourages hatred. And, in its worst iteration, violent acts.