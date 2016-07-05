Fiat Chrysler wants your MILF money

On Friday, people across North America were preparing for a weekend full of fireworks and meat products when we were all reminded of Fergie. Not gingery Sarah, Duchess of York, ex-wife of Britain’s Prince Andrew, who might not even have been a blip on the radar of younger readers, but Fergie Duhamel, née Stacy Ann Ferguson. You know: Black Eyed Pea Fergie, the Fergalicious One, the loud, proud, LGBT ally who’s occasionally been described as the Other Gwen Stefani.

That’s because a second video single from Fergie’s long-awaited sophomore solo album, Double Dutchess, hit the YouTubes, and the name alone was enough to cause a stir: “M.I.L.F.$” As you’ll see from the clip above, it features Fergie flanked by the likes of supermodels Amber Valletta, Devon Aoki, and Alessandra Ambrosio, plus Ciara and That Kardashian Woman.

I’m not a music critic, and frankly, my playlists are an embarrassment, so I’m not going to review the tune. However, I’d like to point out that the vehicles featured in the video are all provided by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, including a Chrysler Pacifica minivan and a couple of Fiat 500s. IMHO, the former is an acceptable match for the clip’s “mommy” theme, but the pastel 500 models are picture-perfect, blending beautifully with director Colin Tilley’s over-the-top color scheme.

Whether the product placement can boost FCA’s sinking car sales is a matter for debate, but at least the video’s nice to look at.

