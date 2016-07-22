New use for the Porsche Cayenne: beach waterslide

Beaches are breeding grounds for dangerous pastimes. Flyboarding, freediving, kite-surfing: as if the sea weren’t already trying to kill you with sharks and irukandji, it clearly instills death-wishes in all who draw near its sandy shores.

As yet another example of dumb things people do at the beach, check out this video from Volgograd, Russia. In a bid to win friends and break their necks, someone has backed her Porsche Cayenne up to the water’s edge and allowed people to use it as a waterslide.

Then again, I suppose this sort of silliness is preferable to the long, dull torture of tanning. And I suppose it could’ve been worse: it could’ve been a Panamera.

