2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen: Fun, fun, fun at the beach, BBQ or bear hug

I really enjoyed driving the 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen, long and short of it.

This gem of wagon comes standard with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that offers 170 horsepower. Turbos are currently the ‘it-girl’ in engines, and once you drive one, you’ll see why. Whereas compact cars from the first term of Barack Obama’s presidency offered practicality with little umph, these turbos give it the gas, give it the finger, give it a knuckle sandwich all on your command. Even when you are stuck in traffic, that big Kapow! (like on the Batman TV show) you get when you hit the gas is beyond awesome. It’s delirious. It’s deluxe. It’s De-lovely.

I test-drove the TSI (not CSI) S trim, which is the base trim that comes with a clutch (manual transmission) and starts at $21,625. From a performance standpoint, this clutch really gives the car that calculated kick that so many drivers want in a turbo toughie. I would, however, recommend you go up the food chain and get the automatic, especially if you are in a lot of daily traffic. This is a sensitive clutch, as it should be for performance. I hate having to put down my Baconator or kale-quinoa Indian flatbread wrappe just so I can shift gears and pay attention. Unless you are really into clutches (certain nights when I am in a Diana Krall mood), I would pay the extra $1,100 and get the automatic transmission. Either transmission will give you a combined mpg of 29, which really is great for the class.

The S base trim comes with many unexpected standard features, such as power doors and windows, heated mirrors, alloy wheels, backup camera and leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and brake handle. Going up the food chain to the top-tier TSI SEL at just under $30K, you get 18-inch alloy wheels (three more inches of fun, indeed), power seats with power lumbar, keyless entry and navigation.

Being a gay man of a certain age, I still use the term ‘station wagon’, and to me, this is a station wagon. There is plenty of room inside for all your cargo, precious or otherwise. Maximum capacity is 66.5 cubic feet when you fold all the seats down. While you can’t legally just throw the kids in the rear anymore, which is what large families like mine used to do, you can throw a bunch of stuff and junk back there and not spend the gas making a second or third trip.

The interior of the 2016 VW Golf Sportwagen is one of the nicest available for the class. At the base trims, you are getting cloth, but it is nice cloth with nice stitching and accents which really make it more than just shabby chic. I was able to get in and out of the car without ducking my head or cramping, and that right there made it worth the drive.

Volkswagen has really established itself with the Golf, despite or in spite of all those other nasty legal issues. Performance is the key here; I do find the Golf across the board to be one of the most fun cars to drive for 2016. In today’s economy, this Sportwagen is considered affordable compared to others in the class. If you’ve got the money, honey, and need more than just fruit to go in your punch, give the VW Golf Sportwagen or any Golf a try.

While driving the Golf, be sure to listen to some nice relaxing music and not accidentally land on a so-called news station (Fox) covering the country’s political drama. Your life is stressful enough – sometimes you just don’t want to be reminded of it.

