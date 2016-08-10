Attention, attention: Madonna’s 2002 Mini Cooper S is up for auction

So, here’s a bit of interesting news:

Madonna can drive (see image above).

Madonna can drive a right-hander (ibid).

The 2002 Mini Cooper S that Madonna drove around London during her marriage to Guy Ritchie is now up for auction.

The top of the auction estimate is £11,000 ($14,378).

A few more details from the auction house:

In December 2000, Madonna, quite possibly the most recognisable female artist on the planet, wed English film director Guy Ritchie. After their wedding, they settled into a multi-million pound London residence and as you would expect, living in London, purchased a small runabout to beat the traffic. This small runabout was the Mini Cooper S on offer today. Presented in black with full black leather interior, this well spec’d Cooper S could propel ‘Madge’ from 0-60 in just seven seconds. Offered with a comprehensive service history and having covered just 25,000 miles, this two previous owner car with copies of all log books showing Madonna Ritchie on the paperwork is, as expected, in fantastic condition, old MoT certificates accompany a new MoT certificate. Not only a collectable low mileage Mini Cooper S but one owned by a superstar; a potential future investment or just the opportunity to say you own and drive Madonna’s Mini. Could you really pass on this opportunity??

Truth be told, I’ve never owned a Madonna record, apart from a 45 of Jellybean Benitez’s “Sidewalk Talk“, which, as I recall, doesn’t even credit Madge for her backing vocals. Still, if I were in the U.K. and had £11,000 stuffed under my mattress (because thanks to Brexit, what else would I do?), I’d give this offer some serious consideration. Any takers?

