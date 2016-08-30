Editor’s note: Hyundai does not offer protections or benefits to all of its LGBT employees.

The all-new 2017 Hyundai Elantra is both all new and still the same, which means that this worthwhile smallish sedan continues to provide a great ride while having some nice accents and upgrades inside that make worthwhile. It’s not a small car and it’s not an overly roomy sedan. Just like Goldilocks, this car may be just right for people who really aren’t sure what they want in a breakfast cereal or a car.

You can get into this car for as little as $17,150, but that’s with a manual transmission and little more. I’d spend the extra grand ($1,000) to get the automatic – this car really isn’t a performance car, and having a stick shift (do they call it that anymore?) is more cumbersome than having something else shift gears for you. At the base level, the SE trim, you get the basic stuff (A/C, power windows and doors) and even a CD player (but no available 8-track or cassette players). If you want anything like Bluetooth or rearview camera, you have to get what’s called the Popular Equipment package, and that will add another couple grand to the total.

There is also the Tech package (which you can’t get without getting the Popular Equipment package) and that adds some great driving aids like keyless ignition, blind spot monitoring and heated seats. This will add an additional $2,500 to the cost, so now you are almost up to the cost of the top-tier trim, the Limited, which starts at $22,350. Basically, the Limited is the SE with the Popular Equipment and Tech package – more or less. With the Limited, you get breathable leather seating, 17-inch alloy wheels and other fancy-schmansy stuff, like more chrome trim on the outside.

The 2017 Elantra comes standard with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that gives you 147 horses of power. You won’t win any races with this car, but it does seem to be more fuel efficient than past models: a manual transmission will get you an average miles-per-gallon of 29, while the automatic will get you 32-33 mpg. The Eco trim comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter 4-cylinder that gives you 128 horses of power. The real beauty of this Eco baby is that combined mpg is 35. This trim starts at $20,650, but that’s just for the basic stuff.

I tested the Limited trim, and overall it was uneventful in a good way. No bumps, no burps, nothing to cause any alarm or notice. For those of you looking for a sedan with a hint of luxury but with a lot of reliability, this is worth checking out. I had no adverse reaction to anything in the 2017 Hyundai Elantra, and that is always a pleasant surprise – unlike our current political season.

There is a time and a place for rough and tumble, and with an election cycle that is seeing unprecedented LGBT power, the bumpy ride has just begun. For your off-roading, in a car or in life, enjoy the thrills and spills, but in your daily grind, the 2017 Elantra can at least remove the grinding from your drive – which in turn may help reduce the other grinding you experience every day.

