We missed this story about Homoto, Russia’s only gay motorcycle club, when it ran in Vice a few weeks ago, but we’re so happy that a Gaywheels reader brought it to our attention. (Thanks, Tom!) It’s exciting to see such bold examples of activism in a country like Russia, where homophobia has recently been fueled by far-right bigots like beard enthusiast Vitaly Milonov — a man who protests a little too much, in our opinion.

We admit, Homoto’s members may be a little too “masc4masc” by more liberal, femme-friendly Western standards, but hey: progress is progress:

When talking about the club’s activism, Yuri reveals a position that’s different from most gay advocates: his strategy of destroying homophobia in the city is not just about saying the homophobes wrong; it’s about showing that their key arguments don’t hold up. “I want to position this club as a response to the majority of claims of modern Russian propaganda that frames gays as effeminate depraved perverts and pedophiles,” he explains. “Men on motorcycles are so not what the propaganda wants people to associate with homosexuality. We destroy their stereotypes and their whole case has no foundation.”

If you speak Russian or don’t mind making do with iffy auto-translations, you can check out the group’s Facebook page here.

Like this: Like Loading...