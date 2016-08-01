Study: Uber has had no effect on drunk driving…yet

Despite Uber’s frequent claims, a team of researchers suggests that the company has had little to no impact on drunk driving rates or alcohol-related traffic deaths:

The actual number of Uber drivers is still too small to make a dent in the 10,000 people who die annually in the United States in drunk driving accidents. There are hundreds of thousands of Uber drivers on the clock each month in the U.S., but there are still 4.2 million people who drive drunk every month. Uber insists its service can help decrease drunk driving. It regularly references another study that shows a 3.6% to 5.6% decrease in drunk driving deaths in California. (Kirk says his study used a different set of controls that is “arguably more complete.”)

Fun fact: I heard about this study over the weekend while I was motoring around Boston…in an Uber. The driver turned up the volume so we could both listen in.

