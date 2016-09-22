Hyundai knows the way to Santa Fe: 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Hyundai knows the way to Santa Fe. When it launched the first-generation of its Southwest-inspired mid-size crossover, it catapulted itself to the top ranks of automakers. The Santa Fe was sporty, roomy, and incredibly affordable. Back for its third generation, the 2017 Santa Fe Sport proves at least two out of three of those attributes have advanced.

Especially from behind the wheel, I loved the flared front fenders on the original Santa Fe. One could almost imagine driving a Corvette. Bigger and more substantial-looking, the latest version looks more aggressive with its large trapezoidal grille, LED running lights, gray lower body inserts, and 19” alloy wheels. I like our vehicle’s color combination of Frost White Pearl paint over black wheels. It all looks expensive, more luxury than low-rent. Tint the windows and rule your ‘hood!

Getting in is mostly a hands-free affair. Doors automatically unlock and the liftgate opens via key fob proximity. Just stand near the rear and watch the gate rise. Once inside, front passengers sit in firmly supportive heated and ventilated leather seats. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, and panoramic sunroof adds to the upscale ambience – as do dual zone automatic climate control, navigation, Infinity Premium Audio, and Android Auto compatibility. Manual rear side sunshades keep babies sleeping.

But, it’s the details you start to notice as miles pile on. Buttons have a smooth finish and depress with a soft thunk that makes you want to keep pressing them. Small patches of woodgrain on the dash edges complement the grainy texture of the padded dash. Satin silver trim dresses the doorhandles and curvy sides of the center control stack. Blue lighting gives a sense of calm. Looking at the front buckets from the sides reveals artistry in the shapes and curves. Nothing looks or feels cheap.

Hyundai has really stepped up in safety over the last several years, too. Our loaded wagon came with a multi-view camera system, smart cruise control with auto stop, emergency automatic braking with pedestrian detection, and bumper parking sensors. It’s a full suite of technology to keep you and yours unscathed.

Hopefully you won’t need any of that safety gear as you exercise the powertrain. Behind the chrome grille is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating a stout 240 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque – all routed to the all-wheel-drive system through a six-speed automatic transmission. Active Cornering Control over-rotates outside rear wheels to sharpen handling. The turbo provides just the right amount of torque to slip through traffic or storm Interstates. Unfortunately, that engine has a penchant for the fossils as evidenced by fuel economy ratings of 19/24-MPG city/hwy.

The overall feel of the Santa Fe is somewhere between what you might expect of a Honda and Volkswagen. It just rumbles over rough pavement like a Honda, but likes to play a little more like the German. Interiors are a cross between Japanese quality and German finesse of details. It’s a car you enjoy driving, but one that’s as practical as you expect. But, there is a downside.

You can buy a Santa Fe Sport (short wheelbase, five seats) starting at $25,350, but our Limited test model with the turbo, AWD, and safety gear came to $40,820. Go for a Santa Fe with three rows of seats and the prices climb from there. It’s still sporty and roomy, but definitely less affordable. No worries because Hyundai offers the also sporty and roomy Tucson crossover starting at $22,700. Compare against the Ford Edge, GMC Terrain, Toyota Highlander, Nissan Murano, and Honda Pilot.

Storm Forward!

Email your comments to Casey, and be sure to follow him on YouTube and Twitter.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Five-passenger, AWD crossover

Powertrain: 240 hp 2.0-liter Turbo-4, 6-spd auto trans Suspension f/r: Ind/Ind

Wheels f/r: 19”/19” alloy

Brakes f/r: disc/disc

Must-have features: Space, Finesse

Fuel economy: 19/24 mpg city/hwy

Assembly: West Point, GA

Base/as-tested price: $25,350/40,820

Like this: Like Loading...