The 2017 Acura TLX has haters, but so what?

The 2017 Acura TLX is a sedan on a serious mission, and that is to duke it out with its midsize haters. Can the sleekly styled five-seater that glows with modernity still remain on the path to benchmark status?

The TLX is athletic, yet sleek with bold character lines, flared fenders and a face that is easily identifiable. The sedan somewhat still sports the bionic beaky grille that reinforces the brand’s identity. On either side of the famed ‘beak’ are Jewel Eye LED headlamps that are very attractive and highly illuminating, a real lifesaving feature on especially dark roads. An integrated and distinctive trunk lid on the midsizer also makes it a looker both coming and going.

Dive beneath the exterior of the TLX and you’ll find a contemporary cabin with lots of visual appeal and a commendable degree of luxury. The bolstered and very supple seating all around the vehicle provides a good amount of lateral support. However, there will be no limb stretching lavishness in the TLX, as the lankier set will probably complain about the stingy leg and headroom both front and back.

Front and center on the dash are two infotainment display screens (8” upper and 7” lower touchscreen) and the learning curve for them is not steep. The Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity in the sedan also does not frustrate. In the V6 model, there is still, however, the ever-controversial electronic gear selector that has made even the best drivers, yank their hair out. Music aficionados will never want to exit the TLX, once they hear the ELS Studio premium audio system with ten speakers (available in the V6) that pump out a real crème de la crème listening experience. With the combination of the TLX’s hushed environment, barely any wind or road noise, and the incredible sound system, you’ll get to really appreciate all your fave house music hits.

In terms of power, the TLX gets its motivation from a choice of two engines. The base is a 2.4-liter inline-4 with 206 horses and 182 lb-ft of torque. Step up and there’s the 3.5-liter V6 with 290 horses and 267 lb-ft of torque. Those wanting the Super Handling, All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) system will opt for the V6. Once you give the TLX V6 SH-AWD gas, you won’t have any real teething issues. Don’t expect a bahn-stormer when you sit behind the wheel of the TLX; it will, however, put forth a sophisticated and overall satisfying delivery of power. The sedan remains comfy as glides over bumps and ruts, offering a ride that is planted and handling that is deft. Taking tight corners is how the TLX gets to show out, as it carves around them with ease. At the pumps, the TLX is no lush at 24 city/35 highway for the 4-cylinder and 21 city/34 highway for the V6 (the SH-AWD stands at 21 city/31 highway).

The TLX has a bevy of impressive safety technology—antilock disc brakes, stability and traction controls, a multi-view rear camera with dynamic guidelines, and airbags. Kick it up a notch and safety options include lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, agile handling assist, rear cross traffic monitor, collision mitigation braking system, front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow. The government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the 2017 TLX a five-star safety rating across the board for being a top performer when it comes to frontal/side impacts and rollover.

The 2017 Acura TLX provides a nice balance between performance and driveability. True dat, the midsized car segment is brimming with formidable offerings but the TLX can certainly hold its own against such haters as the Cadillac ATS, Lexus IS or Infiniti Q50. So if you’re pining for a solid, confident and upwardly mobile ride, then the Acura TLX is a pretty darn good choice.

Prices start at $31,900. Need more info? Visit www.Acura.com/TLX.

Like this: Like Loading...