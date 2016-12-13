The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Dune is the dune buggy revamped for this century

Volkswagen did it right with the new 2017 Beetle Convertible 1.8T Dune. I recently had the opportunity to take the little dune buggy out for a joy ride–too much of a ride as it turns out. I got scolded by the company rep for putting more mileage on the car than I was allotted. I loved driving the Dune so much I lost track. Doh!

The model’s name is a direct reference to the dune buggies that became popular in the 1960s and 70s. Back then, folks would modify their old Volkswagen Bugs, stripping them down to the bare bones. Often roofs and fenders would be chopped down or completely off, along with everything else non-essential. Mine was a 69’ Bug, sporting a black and white zebra paint job with a 1776cc motor, dual Webers carbs, and Stinger exhaust pipe. It was uncomfortable and just barely street legal but it was also fast, loud, and borderline unsafe. Now, Volkswagen has brought back the fun without the discomfort of a hard ride and lack of safety equipment.

While unmistakably a Beetle, the Volkswagen Dune brings an edginess to this iconic model, turning it into a beefed-up version for the new century. The raised suspension and wider track give the Beetle Dune a bolder, aggressive look thanks to the new front and rear fascias, and the pronounced, black wheel-arch extensions that flow into the bumpers. Highlighting the front end’s new look, the bumper features a large central air intake that widens towards its bottom edge, and a black honeycomb mesh that morphs into the underside of the bumper. The limited-edition model, using the 170-hp 1.8-liter engine and a six-speed automatic transmission is quick and responsive, though I’m looking forward to test-driving the R-Line version of the Beetle with the extra horsepower.

One of the most technologically advanced features in the 2017 Beetle comes in the form of its MIB II touchscreen infotainment system. It features a composition color screen with a 5.0-inch, 400×240 display and a host of standard features including AUX in, SD-card slot, and a USB multimedia interface with Apple iPhone/iPod compatibility, reverse camera display, and Bluetooth technology. The infotainment system offers one of the most comprehensive suites of connected vehicle services and features, which I found easy to use. As an added bonus, the optional Fender sound system kicks ass!

Volkswagen decided to stick with a traditional soft top because it allows for a roofline that’s more like the original 1949 type 15’s. Also, a soft top takes up less space than a folding hardtop, thus providing more trunk space.

The top is powered by two electric motors, and it latches and unlatches at the touch of a button. The top takes just 9.5 seconds to stow and 11.0 seconds to be raised. (The difference is in the time it takes to latch the roof’s header to the windshield.) The top can be raised and lowered at driving speeds of up to 31 mph, which makes “top down” driving the standard mode of operations. Jump in, hold the button down and off you go. Even with the top up, it is surprising quite inside and not drafty at all, thanks to the dual lined soft top.

I really liked the Dune. I liked how easy and fun it was to drive. I liked the looks and attention it got, with plenty of folks on the street smiling, pointing, giving me the thumbs up. It’s an eye-catching ride that definitely has a fan base. Every minute behind the wheel of the 2017 Volkswagen 1.8T Dune Convertible was a blast, and I highly recommend it for top-down driving! (Sorry, I didn’t get any pictures with the top up–maybe next time if the weather is bad.)

2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune Convertible

Compact car

Model: 2017 Volkswagen Beetle

MSRP: $29,395

MPG: 24 city / 31 highway

Horsepower: 170 hp @ 4,500 rpm

Engine: 1.8 L 4-cylinder

Curb weight: 3,281 lbs

Dimensions: 168-169″ L x 71-72″ W x 58-59″ H

Tire size: P235/45R18

Like this: Like Loading...