A Mardi Gras driving guide to help you navigate the streets of New Orleans this Fat Tuesday

Every year, I tweak and repost this article for those of you who can’t be with us in New Orleans for the joys and pains of Fat Tuesday. More sober posts tomorrow!

Across most of the U.S., today is a workday, a Tuesday. In New Orleans, however, and in a few other lucky cities like Mobile, Alabama, it is Fat Tuesday — literally translated, “Mardi Gras”. It’s the climax of the Carnival season, which begins every year on January 6 and ends 47 days before Easter.

Mardi Gras is a day of indulgence, food, friends, and, of course, drinking. In New Orleans — home to one of your friendly Gaywheels staffers — locals hang up their keys and leave the driving to the police, the float-pullers, and the tourists who have to be back in their cubicles on Ash Wednesday.

If you’re in that last group, or if you’re simply curious to know what all the hubbub’s about, here’s our handy-dandy Mardi Gras driving guide, which notes some of the sights and obstacles that foolhardy motorists will face across the Crescent City today. (Click on one of the highlighted areas to get the full scoop):



