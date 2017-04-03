Airbnb promotes marriage equality in Australia with new ad campaign

There are plenty of reasons to dislike Airbnb. Community activists argue that the company destroys neighborhoods by encouraging short-term rentals over long-term residents. And hundreds of travelers have been burned by misleading property descriptions on Airbnb’s website.

But you can’t say that the company doesn’t understand its target audience–an audience that tends to be young, fairly adventurous, and excited by the possibility of making new friends in far-flung places. That’s the same sort of audience that skews heavily in favor of marriage equality.

Throughout much of the West, marriage equality is now the law of the land, but Australia is a frustrating hold-out. Airbnb tackles that problem head-on in a new campaign called Until We All Belong, which has a maybe-sweet, maybe-sappy symbol at its center: a nearly circular wedding ring. Check the video above for more, or follow this link.

