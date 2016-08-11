Safe strategies for drivers with night blindness

Millions of drivers have difficulty seeing well when the sun goes down. Diagnosis: night blindness or nyctalopia!

Driving at night can pose a risk for even the most seasoned motorist, but when someone’s vision is impaired in dim light, the traffic death rates are three to four times greater, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Reportedly, ninety percent of a driver’s reaction depends on vision. Contrast sensitivity, depth perception, color recognition and peripheral vision are all compromised as dusk turns to night because our eyes are constantly trying to adapt to the growing darkness. Age makes things worse: a 50-year-old driver presents a higher road risk at night and needs twice as much light to see than someone who is twenty years younger.

Fortunately, all is not doom and gloom. Night blindness sufferers might not have to park their vehicles at sundown, if they follow these suggested safety precautions:

At night, headlights limit the visual field, illuminating only about 250 to 350 feet of the road ahead. At sixty miles an hour, most vehicles will cover 350 feet in four seconds, so if you slow down , you’ll have more time to spot a hazard and respond in a crisis.

, you’ll have more time to spot a hazard and respond in a crisis. Speaking of headlights, keep them clean . Road grime and yellowed haze on headlights can block up to 90 percent of their light, reducing your ability to see the road ahead. Make sure headlights are properly aligned, too, as mis-aimed ones will not only blind other drivers but also cut down road visibility. Not sure if your headlights are angled correctly or produce the same amount of light as they did when they were new? Get your headlights checked by an auto mechanic at least once a year.

. Road grime and yellowed haze on headlights can block up to 90 percent of their light, reducing your ability to see the road ahead. Make sure headlights are properly aligned, too, as mis-aimed ones will not only blind other drivers but also cut down road visibility. Not sure if your headlights are angled correctly or produce the same amount of light as they did when they were new? Get your headlights checked by an auto mechanic at least once a year. If you’re an eyeglass wearer, opt for frames with thin sidepieces , so as not to hinder your ability to see from the side.

, so as not to hinder your ability to see from the side. Some instrument panels are just too bright and distracting. Dimming a car’s instrument panel will prevent forward vision from being compromised.

will prevent forward vision from being compromised. Don’t stare at the bright glare of oncoming lights from other motorists’ vehicles. Instead, focus your eyes on the right edge of the road and use it as a steering guide. Getting hit with high beams from rear? Just move your rearview mirror to redirect the light away from your eyes and reflect the light backward to alert the jerky driver.

and use it as a steering guide. Getting hit with high beams from rear? Just move your rearview mirror to redirect the light away from your eyes and reflect the light backward to alert the jerky driver. Forget about tailgatin g! Always maintain a greater-than-normal distance from the car up ahead.

g! Always maintain a greater-than-normal distance from the car up ahead. Driving distractions should be drop-kicked to the curb: no eating, smoking, drinking or cell phone use while maneuvering a car at night;

while maneuvering a car at night; A dirty, streaky windshield is sure to give off glare at night. Use a newspaper to wipe the glass clean and streak-free . (Don’t forget to give a swipe to side- and rear-view mirrors, too.)

. (Don’t forget to give a swipe to side- and rear-view mirrors, too.) If your eyes feel tired, don’t ignore them . Rest stops were designed to give motorists a much-needed time out during their travels. Take a walk or catch a snooze but give those peepers a break.

. Rest stops were designed to give motorists a much-needed time out during their travels. Take a walk or catch a snooze but give those peepers a break. Eyes need to get checked by a healthcare professional. The American Optometric Association advises folks to get their eyes examined every three years if you’re under 40, every two years until you’re age 60 and once a year thereafter. Make sure that your case of night blindness is not caused by any number of conditions such as cataracts (clouded vision), myopia (nearsightedness), retinal damage or some congenital problem. Only an eye care specialist can determine if whether your night blindness is brought on by an underlying condition. Getting regular eye exams is essential to managing night blindness and aids in keeping us all safer on the roads.

Keep up with Ruth (aka Car Chick) on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...