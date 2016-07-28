A short video tour of the Tesla Gigafactory

Construction of Tesla’s massive, battery-producing Gigafactory is well underway in the middle of the Nevada desert. So far, CEO Elon Musk and others in the company have been reluctant to give the press much access to the site, but as you can see from the video above, Wired was given a short, sneak peek:

The Gigafactory is where Tesla Motors will build the batteries that power its electric vehicles. The company has long imported batteries from Asia, but if it is to meet its CEO’s goal of producing 500,000 cars a year, it must build those batteries here. There’s simply no other way to meet its own demand, because the company expects to use more batteries in 2020 than were produced worldwide in 2013….

Crews broke ground in June, 2014, and Musk says EV batteries will start coming off the assembly line next year. That seems optimistic, given that just 14 percent of the factory is finished, but 1,000 people are working seven days a week to hit that deadline.