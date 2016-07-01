Happy Independence Day (or Canada Day, for some of you)

Howdy, folks! We’re skipping out a bit early for the July 4 celebrations, but before we go, we want to wish our American readers a happy Independence Day–or for those in the Great White North, happy Canada Day.

No matter where you are, we hope you have a fun, festive weekend, full of family, friends, and/or your beloved Xbox. (Just don’t ruin things by going to see Independence Day: Resurgence. We hear it’s a stinker.)

We’ll be back next week. In the meantime, make sure you’re following us on Twitter and Facebook. We post even more car news there!

Like this: Like Loading...