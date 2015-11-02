Would You Give Up Your Car For A Bike? How About An Electric Bike?

Bikes are increasing in popularity, but they have a long, long way to go before they overtake cars for commuting. Designer Jens Skibsted hopes to gives cycling a boost with the OKO, a gorgeous electric bike that he helped create for Biomega. To do that, though, the OKO will need to generate the same sort of passion among consumers that other beautifully designed objects from companies like Apple do:

“If the bike industry wants to compete with cars, it needs to be able to assert themselves by creating brands,” Skibsted says, noting that there are just about as many different cars designs on the market as there are personalities in the population. Bicycles, on the flip side, are far more limited. “It’s important that we go into that field and say that there are objects for the self-aware urban dweller that cares about commuting in style and in comfort.”

What would it take for you to give up your vehicle?

