Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai pull ads from The O’Reilly Factor following harassment charges (updated)

UPDATE: Hyundai, Lexus, and Mitsubishi join the exodus.

Automakers are among the advertisers kicking conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly to the curb following accusations that the Fox News fixture sexually and verbally harassed female staffers. These are just the latest in a long list of allegations that depict a culture of rampant misogyny at Fox.

As far as LGBT rights are concerned, O’Reilly’s views have softened over the years. However, as recently as 2013 he was incensed by the Supreme Court’s decision in Hollingsworth v. Perry, which gave our team a win by overturning California’s hateful, homophobic Proposition 8.

So basically, today’s advertiser exodus couldn’t happen to a nicer guy–except maybe Guy Fieri. (Seriously, how do either of these schmucks keep sponsors onboard?):

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai are pulling ads from “The O’Reilly Factor” after a report about five settlements with women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse by the show’s host, Bill O’Reilly.

The decisions signal growing financial damage for the most popular show on cable news as its combative anchor falls under closer scrutiny. Hyundai said early Tuesday that it is not currently advertising on “The O’Reilly Factor” but will remove upcoming ads because of the “recent and disturbing allegations.” “We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation as we plan future advertising decisions,” the company said. Mercedes-Benz used similar language on Monday when it pulled its own ads. “The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” spokeswoman Donna Boland told CNNMoney.

Like this: Like Loading...