Self-driving tech on the 2018 Cadillac CT6 sounds awfully sweet

The new Cadillac CT6 seems awfully snazzy. Not only is there less of the aggressive sheetmetal creasing that’s turned off some folks in previous years, but the 2018 model also comes with Super Cruise, which is as close as today’s consumers can get to fully self-driving software.

Mashable recently got its hands on the latest CT6. Here are a few sentences from its review that we found telling:

There was a standstill traffic outside of Baltimore, and things could have easily gone awry, but this is where Super Cruise really shined. The vehicle came to a complete stop to avoid crashing into traffic, then accelerated when cars started moving again. It was impressive as hell, and something that sets the 2018 Cadillac CT6 apart from all competitors. Other systems — such as Tesla Autopilot — will not stay engaged in self-driving mode if the car is required to come to a complete stop for more than a few seconds, and it also requires the driver to keep their hands on the wheel. Not the 2018 Cadillac CT6. It can come to a full resting stop for up to three minutes and maintain a safe distance within traffic. It maintains control of the wheel and pedals without issue. It’s awesome. Watching the car drive itself in standstill highway traffic instilled in me a huge level of trust.

We’ll post our own review of the 2018 Cadillac CT6 in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.