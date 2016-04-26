Honda issues another statement against North Carolina’s HB2 after Jonas & Lovato cancel concerts

Last week, Honda issued a brief statement about North Carolina’s homophobic HB2. Yesterday, the company published another one — this time, in support of Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato, who’ve cancelled concert appearances in Charlotte and Raleigh over the hateful new law.

(In case you’re wondering about the connection, the Jonas/Lovato tour is sponsored by Honda. Gotta woo those younguns.)

Anyway, here’s Honda’s statement in full:

“We respect the decision of Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas to cancel the Honda Civic Tour: Future Now concert dates in North Carolina. We apologize to fans for the disappointment and any inconvenience. Discrimination in any form is contrary to Honda’s fundamental belief in Respect for the Individual. We encourage state officials to take action to assure that North Carolina is a welcoming place for everyone to visit, live, work and do business.”

We can debate the effect of cancelling those concerts versus, say, going through with them and donating the revenue to charity. However, Honda’s admittedly vague and Ayn Rand-ish statement seems like another modest win for LGBT activists and allies.

Like this: Like Loading...