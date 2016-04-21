Honda issues short statement on North Carolina’s homophobic HB2

Honda North America has published a brief, two-sentence statement about North Carolina’s HB2.

On the off-chance that you’ve been too busy to notice HB2, it’s a hateful, homophobic law that prohibits North Carolina cities from enacting stricter non-discrimination protections than those that exist at the state level. So, for example, Charlotte had passed a city-wide ordinance protecting the LGBT community from discrimination in housing, employment, and other areas. That’s now been overridden by HB2, because North Carolina doesn’t protect LGBT people through state law.

Among the most odious effects of HB2 is that trans people are now prohibited from using restrooms that align with their gender identity. Instead, they’re forced to use those facilities that match the sex they were assigned on their birth certificate.

Since HB2 was signed into law, Governor Pat McCrory and North Carolina as a whole have faced a massive wave of backlash from the LGBT community and our straight allies. Companies have openly complained about HB2, some have withdrawn development projects, artists have cancelled concerts — basically, it’s been a terrible few weeks for McCrory, who’s in the process of campaigning for re-election (and surprisingly, losing).

So, that’s the reason for Honda’s statement, which says, in full:

“Discrimination in any form is contrary to Honda’s fundamental belief in respect for the individual. We encourage state officials to take action to assure that North Carolina is a welcoming place to visit, live, work and do business.”

Not the strongest statement we could’ve hoped for — in fact, it’s fairly vague — but it’s better than what most automakers have said.

