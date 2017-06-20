Once again, Fiat Chrysler was a lead sponsor of Detroit Pride

Apart from Kia, every automaker doing business in the U.S. has implemented policies to protect LGBT employees from discrimination in the workplace. But some companies like Fiat Chrysler go the extra mile–literally–to make LGBT workers feel welcome.

This year, a 2017 Fiat 124 Spider served as the grand marshal vehicle for the Detroit Pride parade, and to make it extra special, FCA wrapped the drop-top in rainbow stripes. The 124 was joined by several other FCA models, including the Abarth Spider, Abarth Cabrio, a Fiat 500 Cabrio and a Fiat 500x.

FCA’s sponsorship of the Pride parade was no accident: it was largely the work of the Gay and Lesbian Allianace, a resource group for FCA employees. FCA’s Bob Broderdorf says that “Motor City Pride is among the many ways FCA US and FIAT Brand celebrate our inclusive work culture in which all members of our team are respected and fully engaged developing vehicles that resonate with diverse buyers and communities.”

In case you missed the big event, here are a few pics to tide you over until next year.

