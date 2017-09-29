Aston Martin is building a fancy submarine for James Bond wannabes

That headline pretty much says it all. Here’s the story, courtesy of Aston Martin:

Aston Martin is proud to announce a creative collaboration with Triton Submarines LLC, the acclaimed manufacturer of state–of-the-art submersibles. Codenamed Project Neptune, the venture enables Aston Martin to further enhance and grow the brand into new aspects of the luxury world, with all the performance, beauty and elegance one has come to expect from the British marque…. Project Neptune marries Triton’s diving and operational expertise with Aston Martin’s design, materials, and craftsmanship. Overseen by Aston Martin Consulting, the partnership has shaped a unique concept that will lead to an exclusive, strictly-limited edition vehicle. Project Neptune takes Triton’s acclaimed Low Profile (LP) three-person platform as a basis upon which to explore a new iteration of Aston Martin’s progressive design language.

While you’re waiting for Aston Martin and Triton to come up with a price for this “new aspect of the luxury world”, now would be a great time to think about your James Bond villain name. You remember the formula: first pet’s name + last name of your preferred adult video star. Peanut Butter Malone, signing off for the weekend….

Like this: Like Loading...