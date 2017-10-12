Paris will say ‘adieu’ to diesels by 2024, gas models by 2030

In July, French officials announced plans to ban the sale of gas and diesel vehicles by 2040. We were told, however, that fossil-fueled cars and trucks sold before 2040 would still be allowed to roam French roads.

That second bit may be true in most parts of the country, but not in Paris. Mayor Anne Hidalgo had previously said that diesel vehicles would be banned from the capital as of 2024, when the City of Lights hosts the Summer Olympics. Today, a high-ranking official in her government said that a ban on gas-powered vehicles would follow six years later: