There’s been another sighting of Apple’s self-driving car tech

This time, Apple’s self-driving prototype was spotted by a guy living in Google’s hometown of Mountain View, California. As it turns out, MacCallister Higgins (great name for a Scottish Bond villain, BTW) knows a thing or two about autonomous vehicles, because he helps deploy them for a company called Voyage.

Higgins didn’t post any video of the car in action, but the rig on top of the Lexus is impressive in its own right, if a little bulky. There’s more at The Verge.

