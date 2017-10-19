This time, Apple’s self-driving prototype was spotted by a guy living in Google’s hometown of Mountain View, California. As it turns out, MacCallister Higgins (great name for a Scottish Bond villain, BTW) knows a thing or two about autonomous vehicles, because he helps deploy them for a company called Voyage.

Going to need more than 140 characters to go over 🍎’s Project Titan. I call it “The Thing” pic.twitter.com/sLDJd7iYSa — MacCallister Higgins (@macjshiggins) October 17, 2017

Higgins didn’t post any video of the car in action, but the rig on top of the Lexus is impressive in its own right, if a little bulky. There’s more at The Verge.