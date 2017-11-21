Uber is buying ‘tens of thousands’ of Volvos for its self-driving fleet

If you were planning to live our your golden years driving for Uber, we have good news and bad news.

The good news is, you won’t be spending your retirement cleaning up bachelorette-party puke from the back seat of your Corolla.

The bad news is, you won’t be spending your retirement cleaning up bachelorette-party puke from the back seat of your Corolla because Uber is working overtime to replace human drivers like you with self-driving cars. We know that because the controversial ride-sharing company is shelling out for a lot of new autonomous vehicles.

Over the next few years, Uber plans to buy “tens of thousands” of vehicles from Chinese/Swedish automaker Volvo, and those vehicles are going to become a part of Uber’s self-driving fleet.

Given all the hype around Volvo’s own autonomous car program and its previous partnerships with Uber, this news may not come as much of a shock, but we thought you ought to know. Better to hear it from a friend.

Here’s the press release from Volvo: