Waymo pulls semi-self-driving features because people like you can’t be trusted

Many folks–including many of you, probably–are wary of self-driving cars. “Autonomous, schmatonomous!” you say, your fist raised in the air like Grandpa Simpson. “I can drive better than a computer any day of the week!”

But here’s the thing: no, you can’t. And not just because of your puny human brain. It’s also because, when humans are given an inch, they tend to take a mile.

Remember when Tesla debuted Autopilot? Within days, the internet was awash in videos of owners doing really, really stupid things when their cars were in self-driving mode. Subsequent software updates from Tesla have forced drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.

Now, Waymo has learned the same lesson. The Google spin-off had tried to keep some “assisted driving” features in its self-driving software, but after tests showed that humans couldn’t even handle that level of responsibility, Waymo pulled the plug. Its sole focus is now on fully autonomous tech. Reuters reports:

Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car unit stopped developing features that required drivers to take control in dangerous situations, [Waymo’s] chief executive said Monday, as autopilot reliance left users prone to distractions and ill-prepared to maneuver. The decision followed experiments of the technology in Silicon Valley that showed test users napping, putting on makeup and fiddling with their phones as the vehicles traveled up to 56 mph…. The filmed tests were conducted in 2013, with Google employees behind the wheel. The videos had not been publicly shown until Monday’s event, Waymo spokeswoman Lauren Barriere said. The company decided to focus solely on technology that didn’t require human intervention a couple of days after the napping incident, said [John] Krafcik, who joined as CEO in 2015. It has also since argued against allowing “handoffs” between automated driving systems and people. “Our technology takes care of all of the driving, allowing passengers to stay passengers,” the company said in report this month. [emphasis mine]

This is why we can’t have nice things, y’all.