GM takes on smartphones (again): Marketplace lets you order food, reserve tables, pay for gas from your dashboard

For decades, automakers assumed that they were in control of our dashboards. Then, smartphones arrived.

Unlike aftermarket stereos and other devices that had nibbled away at car companies’ bottom lines for decades, smartphones presented a major opportunity for money-making–one that left automakers out in the cold. The situation worsened with the arrival of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which turned dashboards into robust vehicles (literally) for e-commerce and, or course, advertising.

So far, car companies have had a tough time convincing drivers to set aside their phones and use factory-built infotainment systems. Maybe that’s because early systems from Ford and others were terrible, or maybe it’s because few offered motorists a means of buying coffee on the go. At least that’s what GM is hoping as it rolls out its new, in-dash Marketplace, which allows drivers to pay for gas, reserve tables and more. Here’s the good stuff from GM’s press release:

Starting today, General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is rolling out the automotive industry’s first commerce platform for on-demand reservations and purchases of goods and services. With Marketplace, drivers can now order and pay for their favorite coffee — and much more — on the way to work with a simple tap on the dash. Marketplace allows customers to order food, find the closest gas station to save on fuel, and make dinner reservations on the go. This means Marketplace gives drivers of eligible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles the opportunity to more safely interact with a growing number of their favorite brands in retail, fuel, hospitality, food, hotel and transportation through the in-vehicle touchscreen. Marketplace also features a “Shop” section dedicated to offers specific to GM vehicles, for instance purchasing Wi-Fi data, discounts for an oil change or deals on GM accessories. Simple on-screen notifications can identify relevant offers. “The average American spends 46 minutes per day on the road driving. Leveraging connectivity and our unique data capabilities, we have an opportunity to make every trip more productive and give our customers time back,” said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for Global Connected Customer Experience, GM. “Marketplace is the first of a suite of new personalization features that we will roll out over the next 12 to 18 months to nearly four million U.S. drivers.” Leveraging the embedded 4G LTE connectivity, GM is adding Marketplace to millions of existing 2017 and 2018 model-year cars, trucks and crossovers that have compatible infotainment systems, with continued rollout to compatible new vehicles. A separate data plan is not required to use Marketplace. “For most retailers and consumer brands the daily commute is the only time not accessible in a consumers’ day,” said Chamorro. “Marketplace gives merchants the ability to more safely engage with drivers and passengers in a meaningful way that provides true value for our customers.” Marketplace is designed to be used while driving. It leverages machine learning from real-time interaction data, such as location, time of day and a driver’s established digital relationship with third-party merchants, to offer highly personalized experiences. Adhering to industry distracted driving guidelines, as well as GM’s strict in-house safety guiding principles, GM designs its in-vehicle systems to minimize manual interactions, helping drivers keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. The first brands accessible through Marketplace include: