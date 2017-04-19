That’s so gay: 2017 Lexus IS 350 is fun, flashy, and fabulous

Right up-front, you need to know that if you do not have the compact rear-end of someone like Anderson Cooper or Neil Patrick Harris, this car really will be a bear to drive. The seats in front are tight, just as you would find in a race car or a high-speed aircraft. Basically, what I am trying to say is that if you have a large ass with largess like I do, you may want to pass on this car. There is just not enough room for all your beauty.

That said, this car was absolutely a lot of fun to drive, even when you give it just a little gas. No longer do you have to think about gear ratios and shift-on-the-fly or Pi and slide rulers. There is a knob on the center console that you simply dial for what type of driving you want to do. Want to go calmly through traffic? Dial it to Eco mode. Want to let it rip? Dial to Sport mode. Finally, the flying car of the Jetsons is here on land, and it is a blast.

The IS 350 is the top of the line for the Lexus IS trims. The 350 is shorthand for a 3.5-liter engine with 306 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. That’s impressive and probably more muscle that this car needs. I mean, yeah, sure, I had fun driving it, even with a cramped butt. There is also an IS (where do they get these car names?) 200-turbo and an IS 300. Those would be worth considering depending on your budget, your needs, your wants and how many student loans you are trying to repay.

This car is a beauty too. Just look at all those sleek lines, lusty curves and an eye-catching front grill, which kinda reminds me of a honeycomb filled with honey to trap you for devouring by a queen bee. Or maybe it just screams sex-appeal. It really is hard to describe the look of the IS but it is inviting. And very gay. I couldn’t take my eyes of it, even though it I know it is more an object of lust as opposed to something I could ever afford, even for a stay-cation rental.

Believe it or not, the IS is considered an entry-level luxury car, so I can only imagine which A-Listers are targeted for the ultra-primo-high-falutin’ cars that may or may not come with a butler. This car starts at $41K and climbs steadily from there as you add on things. What price beauty, right? Perhaps the biggest thing going for the IS, IMHO, IS that it is such a beauty, and that alone makes it worth your consideration. I know, how shallow, right? But if you can afford it and really are not responsible for anyone other than yourself (and make great money selling yourself, either for corporate America or out of your home) you should see yourself in this car.

It’s okay to be shallow and pretentious, as long as you own it. Sure, Lexus will tell you all the great things that go with the IS, like performance and luxury and style. There is a lot of substance to this car, to be sure. But first and foremost, it is a beauty. You will look great in this car. That’s about all you need to know.

Well, that’s about all I’S needed to know.

Check out some more pics of the 2017 Lexus IS 350 below, and for another perspective, read Casey’s review, too.

