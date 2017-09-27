Saudi Arabia finally agrees to let women drive

Great news, fellow feminists: at long last, one of the biggest players in global politics has decided to allow women behind the wheel. CNN reports:
Saudi Arabia is easing restrictions on women driving, finally allowing almost half its population to get behind the wheel.
A royal decree has been issued that will allow women in the country to drive, the Saudi Foreign ministry said Tuesday on its official Twitter account.
A committee has been formed to implement the ruling and it will present recommendations within 30 days. Then the government will have until June 24, 2018, to implement the new decree.
Now, if only the country would stop executing gays…