Saudi Arabia finally agrees to let women drive

Great news, fellow feminists: at long last, one of the biggest players in global politics has decided to allow women behind the wheel. CNN reports:

Saudi Arabia is easing restrictions on women driving, finally allowing almost half its population to get behind the wheel.

A royal decree has been issued that will allow women in the country to drive, the Saudi Foreign ministry said Tuesday on its official Twitter account.

A committee has been formed to implement the ruling and it will present recommendations within 30 days. Then the government will have until June 24, 2018, to implement the new decree.