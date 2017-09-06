The 2017 Lexus LX 570 is a mixed bag

I love things that are posh just as much as the next gal, especially when it comes to cars. Metal eye candy with fancy-schmancy innards, the smell of rich leather, a smooth ride that makes your booty feel pampered. You know, those fetching four-wheel numbers that make parking attendants everywhere grovel. Even though the 2017 Lexus LX 570 is a kind of chic safari ride that commands attention, it is also, in essence, a mixed bag.

Refreshed last year, not much has changed with the epically proportioned SUV. The LX 570’s underpinnings come from its cuz, the Toyota Land Cruiser which has a stellar rep and is so loved by those folks who find gusto in crawling and creeping over rough terrain with their rides. So, there is off roading beastliness DNA in the LX 570. The LX 570 is attractive and looks big, mean and in your face.

The corporate hourglass shaped, futuristic spindle grille with chrome surrounds, accented by a large Lexus emblem is the first thing you’ll notice about the 6,000-plus pounder. The LED head and rear taillights are narrow and shaped like trapezoids so, at night, they give off a kind of eerie and dramatic effect. An aluminum and carbon fiber slightly sculpted exterior reportedly makes the barge on four wheels lighter.

Luxury tank hedonists will just sink into the poshly styled, state of the art cabin. The LX 570’s interior has wood grain touches and gads of leather rich enough to make the folks at Balenciaga pout. Up to eight folks can be accommodated in the SUV but here is where I failed to mention a key term…”comfort!” Seating in the LX 570 can feel a little tight, especially if you weigh more than 90 pounds soaking wet! Even though the driver and passenger seating come with multi-function levels and lumbar, finding the right comfort spot can be a seemingly endless chore, so back sufferers need not apply! Those north of six feet also need not apply! Leg and headroom for tall folks seated in the front and rear is a pinch. It is also unfortunate that the 50/50 split power folding third-row seating in the LX 570 can truly only accommodate the elementary school set.

As far as technological bells and whistles, the LX 570 gives much drama and presents them in a sleek package. There is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system tied to a mouse-like controller that takes some getting used to but is not that bad, once you master it. The navigation, voice controls, Lexus Enform suite of smartphone-based services (iHeart Radio, Pandora, Yelp), Bluetooth and audio connectivity, and Siri Eyes Free technology are all finicky-free, which is a plus, as so many other like systems makes you wanna throw your hands up to the Lord! Music lovers will find that the available 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system is hands-down delicious. Another nice optional feature is the wireless smartphone charging tray. Fresh air fans will appreciate the LX 570’s 28–count ‘em, 28–cabin vents that offer a stellar air filtration system. Wind roar is also minimal.

Despite the agony of sitting in the LX 570, there was a touch of ecstasy when it came to driving it. Under the SUV’s hood lies a 5.7-liter V8 engine that kicks out 383 horses and 403 lb-ft of torque, and eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. Handling the LX 570 is effortless, as it is surprisingly agile. The mini tank was especially a smooth operator going over challenging road thumps and potholes. The vehicle’s heft is obvious when maneuvering but again, it definitely does not fall under the welterweight category. Acceleration is undramatic but once you get the LX 570 going, it manages to keep up with the best of them. Yes, the SUV is big but there won’t be any problems in negotiating urban traffic. At the pumps, however, the LX 570 will not offer stellar fuel savings and stands at a paltry 13 city/18 highway.

There is a host of safety touches integrated into the LX 570 including ABS, plenty of airbags all around, 360-degree camera, lane departure, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and forward collision mitigation with auto braking. Owners also receive as a standard feature the Lexus Safety Connect emergency communications with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, an emergency assistance button and enhanced roadside assistance.

Positioned at the top of the marque’s utility-oriented model lineup, the LX 570 appears to be a mainstay. Despite the fact that the 2017 SUV is a mixed bag with good and bad elements, it still manages to catch the eye of those owners searching for the pinnacle of luxurious go-anywhere motoring. With a hefty sticker price of $89,880, folks who are not off-roading enthusiasts can probably saunter over to such LX 570 rivals as the Mercedes-Benz GLS or Lincoln Navigator, which are less taxing on the pockets and just as showy.

