Cell phones may be a bigger problem than U.S. fatality stats suggest

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published official fatality figures for 2016. As we noted at the time though, the agency provided little explanation for why stats improved in some areas (e.g. distracted driving) and worsened in others (e.g. nearly every other category).

Over the past few days, Bloomberg has done some snooping, and it suggests that the number of roadway deaths caused by distracted drivers could be far higher than the numbers suggest–and the stats may have been skewed for years: