So, I guess LED roadways are going to be a thing?

Every other week, it seems as though someone’s tinkering with our roads. I’m not talking about the bajillion-dollar infrastructure investment promised by our current president, which would fill potholes and shore up crumbling bridges. I’m talking about new materials for roads that allow them to do new things: harvest sunlight, charge electric cars, and so on.

At first, such pilot projects seemed like so much crazy talk, but now they’re so commonplace, it’s obvious that they’re a thing. Even if they never come to fruition, they’ve encouraged urban planners to think about streets as active elements in the environment, not just passive pathways. Which is pretty cool, IMHO.

The latest demonstration of this kind of thinking involves an LED crosswalk that uses sensors and cameras to let drivers know what pedestrians are up to. Fast Company reports: