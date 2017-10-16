Waymo has told us a lot about its self-driving cars

Late last week, Waymo issued a report on its self-driving cars. Given the length of time that the company has been testing autonomous vehicles (eight years) on public roads (3.5 million miles) and in labs (2.5 million simulated miles in 2016 alone), there’s a lot of info to sift through.

As you might imagine, some of that info involves collisions–not just how autonomous vehicles avoid them, but also how law enforcement agencies are being trained to assess crashes involving self-driving cars. Re-Code reports: