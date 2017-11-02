Keeping cars and pedestrians apart

Every year, we read fatality stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and every year, it seems that the number of pedestrians killed by automobiles ticks up a bit further. In 2016, the number of pedestrian deaths hit a high not seen since 1990.

No one is entirely sure why the number continues to climb. Some say that it’s due to distracted drivers. Others say that distracted pedestrians are to blame. On Tuesday in New York, the issue was more obvious: eight people were killed and roughly a dozen were injured in an act of terrorism involving a moving car.

To be sure, it’s impossible to ensure the safety of every single pedestrian–at least until humans give up the keys and let autonomous vehicles handle the driving. But there are steps that cities can take to make everyone a little bit safer, and those steps can often be inexpensive to implement, if city planners can manage to cut through swaths of red tape. Fast Company reports: